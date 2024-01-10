GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Harrison Ford set to receive Career Achievement Award at Critics Choice Awards

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards will be given away on January 14

January 10, 2024 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Harrison Ford.

Harrison Ford. | Photo Credit: AP

Harrison Ford will receive the Career Achievement Award at the Critics Choice Awards on January 14. Ford is awaiting the release of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, in which he stars as a therapist with an unorthodox practice.

ALSO READ
Harrison Ford has no plans to retire from acting

The veteran actor’s other upcoming projects are the period drama 1923, in which he stars opposite Helen Mirren, and the Marvel Studios’ superhero film Captain America: Brave New World, in which he is set to play Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

ALSO READ:Cannes 2023: Harrison Ford bids adieu to Indiana Jones with ‘Dial of Destiny’

At the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads the film contenders with a record-breaking 18 nominations. In the television contenders, The Morning Show is ahead with six nominations. At last year’s Cannes Film Festival, Ford had received the honorary Palme d’Or.

