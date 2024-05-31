ADVERTISEMENT

‘Harom Hara’ trailer: Sudheer Babu is a whip-smart gunsmith who serves the powerless

Published - May 31, 2024 12:50 pm IST

Also starring Sunil, Jayaprakash and Malvika Sharma in pivotal roles, the film is set to release in theatres on June 14

The Hindu Bureau

Sudheer Babu in a still from ‘Harom Hara’ | Photo Credit: Junglee Music Telugu/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Telugu action drama, Harom Hara, starring Sudheer Babu, was released by the makers on Thursday. Written and directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka, the film is set to release in theatres on June 14.

The trailer video begins with a voiceover that states how if the mighty needs a weapon to wield their strength, for the poor and defenceless, the weapon is their strength. We then see Sudheer as Subramaniam, a young man from a small town who cracks the code to become a gunsmith, and begins to sell guns in the black market.

With the help of his friend (Sunil), he begins to rise up the ranks to become a mogul in the business. Initially, Subramaniam seems like a man who makes guns to help the poor and the defenceless, but towards the end of the trailer, he puts on a grey shade when he says how the idea of a “good side” is a lie.

Harom Hara also stars Malvika Sharma and Jayaprakash in pivotal roles. With music scored by Chaitan Bharadwaj, the film has cinematography by Arvind Viswanathan and editing by Raviteja Girijala.

The film is produced by Sumanth G Naidu under the Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas banner.

