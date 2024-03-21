‘Harold and the Purple Crayon’ trailer: Zachary Levi enters reality with his magic crayon

The trailer for Harold and the Purple Crayon, a live-action adaptation of the popular children’s classic, is out. The film is directed by Carlos Saldanha and stars Zachary Levi in the title role.
In Crockett Johnson’s beloved book, Harold, a four-year-old boy, embarks on imaginative adventures with the help of his magical purple crayon. In the film adaptation, we meet Harold as a grown-up, who unexpectedly enters the real world from Johnson’s book. Along with his trusty crayon, with which he can bring drawn objects to life, Harold is joined on this adventure by two new friends, Moose (Lil Rel Howery) and Mel (Benjamin Bottani).