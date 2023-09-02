ADVERTISEMENT

Harish Kalyan’s ‘Parking’ gets a release date 

September 02, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

The cast of Parking includes Indhuja, MS Bhasker, Rama Rajendran, Prathana Nathan, and Ilavarasu

The Hindu Bureau

Second look of ‘Parking’ | Photo Credit: @iamharishkalyan/Twitter

We had previously reported that Harish Kalyan’s next is a thriller drama titled Parking, written and directed by debutant Ramkumar Balakrishnan. Starring Indhuja as the female lead, the makers of the film have now announced the release date of Parking.

ALSO READ
Harish Kalyan’s first look in ‘Parking’ out

The film will hit the theatres on September 28. Harish took to Twitter to share the announcement.

The cast of Parking includes MS Bhasker, Rama Rajendran, Prathana Nathan, and Ilavarasu. The film’s music is by Sam CS while Philomin Raj has done the editing. Jiju Sunny is the cinematographer.

The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and KS Sinish of Soldier’s Factory.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US