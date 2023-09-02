Harish Kalyan’s ‘Parking’ gets a release date 

September 02, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

We had previously reported that Harish Kalyan’s next is a thriller drama titled Parking, written and directed by debutant Ramkumar Balakrishnan. Starring Indhuja as the female lead, the makers of the film have now announced the release date of Parking.

The film will hit the theatres on September 28. Harish took to Twitter to share the announcement.

The cast of Parking includes MS Bhasker, Rama Rajendran, Prathana Nathan, and Ilavarasu. The film’s music is by Sam CS while Philomin Raj has done the editing. Jiju Sunny is the cinematographer.

The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and KS Sinish of Soldier’s Factory.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.