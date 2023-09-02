Harish Kalyan’s ‘Parking’ gets a release date 

September 02, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

We had previously reported that Harish Kalyan’s next is a thriller drama titled Parking, written and directed by debutant Ramkumar Balakrishnan. Starring Indhuja as the female lead, the makers of the film have now announced the release date of Parking.

The film will hit the theatres on September 28. Harish took to Twitter to share the announcement.

பார்க்கிங்-க்கு இடம் கெடச்சுருச்சு.



With all your blessings 🙏



We are coming with a genuine content. #Parking 🚗 releasing on 28.9.23#YouWillSeeADifferentMe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gj5rjYCzfd — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) September 1, 2023

The cast of Parking includes MS Bhasker, Rama Rajendran, Prathana Nathan, and Ilavarasu. The film’s music is by Sam CS while Philomin Raj has done the editing. Jiju Sunny is the cinematographer.

The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and KS Sinish of Soldier’s Factory.