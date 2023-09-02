HamberMenu
Harish Kalyan’s ‘Parking’ gets a release date 

The cast of Parking includes Indhuja, MS Bhasker, Rama Rajendran, Prathana Nathan, and Ilavarasu

September 02, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Second look of ‘Parking’

Second look of ‘Parking’ | Photo Credit: @iamharishkalyan/Twitter

We had previously reported that Harish Kalyan’s next is a thriller drama titled Parking, written and directed by debutant Ramkumar Balakrishnan. Starring Indhuja as the female lead, the makers of the film have now announced the release date of Parking.

ALSO READ
Harish Kalyan’s first look in ‘Parking’ out

The film will hit the theatres on September 28. Harish took to Twitter to share the announcement.

The cast of Parking includes MS Bhasker, Rama Rajendran, Prathana Nathan, and Ilavarasu. The film’s music is by Sam CS while Philomin Raj has done the editing. Jiju Sunny is the cinematographer.

The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and KS Sinish of Soldier’s Factory.

