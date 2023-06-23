ADVERTISEMENT

Harish Kalyan’s next is a thriller drama titled ‘Parking’

June 23, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST

Written and directed by debutant Ramkumar Balakrishnan, the film has Indhuja playing the female lead

The Hindu Bureau

Title poster of ‘Parking’ | Photo Credit: @iamharishkalyan/Twitter

Actor Harish Kalyan’s next is a thriller drama titled Parking, written and directed by debutant Ramkumar Balakrishnan. Harish announced the news on social media by sharing the title look poster of the film.

Featuring Indhuja as the female lead, the film has MS Bhaskar, Rama Rajendra, Prathana Nathan, and Ilavarasu among others playing pivotal characters. The shoot of the film is currently underway and is expected to wrap soon.

Parking has music composed by Sam CS, cinematography by Jiju Sunny, and editing by Philomin Raj. Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and K.S Sinish of Soldier’s Factory are producing the film.

Meanwhile, Harish Kalyan has Nooru Kodi Vaanavil, Let’s Get Married, Lubber Pandhu, Diesel, and Dhoni Productions’ maiden venture Let’s Get Married in different stages of production.

