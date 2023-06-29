ADVERTISEMENT

Harish Kalyan’s first look in ‘Parking’ out

June 29, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

‘Parking’ is a thriller starring Harish Kalyan, Indhuja, and directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Parking’ featuring Harish Kalyan | Photo Credit: @iamharishkalyan/Twitter

The first look of actor Harish Kalyan in his upcoming film ‘Parking’ is out. The film, touted to be a thriller, is directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan and has Indhuja playing the female lead.

The first look shows the actor in different shades. Harish Kalyan appears grim in one of the images which is glued together with an angry expression of the actor. “I believe the audiences too will find their emotions mirrored on the screen,” Harish posted on social media along with the first-look poster.

The cast of Parking includes MS Bhasker, Rama Rajendran, Prathana Nathan, and Ilavarasu. The film’s music is composed by Sam CS while Philomin Raj has done the editing.Jiju Sunny is the cinematographer. The film is produced by Sudhan Sundaram of Passion Studios and KS Sinish of Soldier’s Factory. Harish Kalyan has a slew of projects lined up, including Dhoni Productions’ maiden venture Let’s Get Married.

