Harish Kalyan to star in ‘Pelli Choopulu’ Tamil remake

The poor reviews for Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale (DNR) does not seem to have had a knock-on effect on Harish Kalyan’s career, who it appears is on a signing spree. But the star is carefully picking his choices, banking on remaking successful films from other languages. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Kalyan would play the lead in the Tamil remake of Bollywood hit Vicky Donor, titled Dharala Prabhu. Now, the actor has started shooting for the Tamil remake of Telugu hit Pelli Choopulu, which shot Vijay Deverakonda into the limelight. Cast opposite Kalyan in the Tamil version is Priya Bhavani Shankar, who is also riding a high wave starring in several big budget films, including S Shankar’s Indian 2.

Kaarthikk Sundar, a former associate of director AL Vijay, will be making his directorial debut with this film. Sundar says he was awestruck when he watched Pelli Choopulu, and recalls telling his “childhood best friend” Kalyan that if it were ever remade in Tamil, the latter would be a perfect fit for Deverakonda’s role. “But we have made certain changes to the script to suit our regional audiences’ sensibilities,” he says. Vishal Chandrasekhar scores the music while cinematography is by Krishnan Vasant. The movie is expected to release by summer 2020. Besides these two films, Harish Kalyan is also set to reunite with Sanjay Bharathi, who directed DNR, in a film touted to be a supernatural thriller that will be produced by G Dhananjayan.