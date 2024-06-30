Harish Kalyan teams up with ‘Andhaghaaram’ director V Vignarajan for his next

Actor Harish Kalyan, fresh from the success of Parking, is next teaming up with director V Vignarajan who made his directorial debut with the 2020 supernatural thriller Andhaghaaram.

The untitled project will be bankrolled by Passion Studios, the makers of Parking. The makers took to X to share the news on the occasion of Harish’s birthday.

Parking, which featured Harish alongside MS Bhaskar and Indhuja Ravichandran, marked the directorial debut of Ramkumar Balakrishnan and the film turned out to be a successful venture. On the other hand, Andhaghaaram, which was released on Netflix during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, starred Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Kumar Natarajan, Pooja Ramachandran and Misha Ghoshal.

Meanwhile, Harish Kalyan has films like Nooru Kodi Vaanavil, Diesel and Lubber Pandhu in different stages of development.

