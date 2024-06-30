ADVERTISEMENT

Harish Kalyan teams up with ‘Andhaghaaram’ director V Vignarajan for his next

Updated - June 30, 2024 03:23 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 03:02 pm IST

The untitled project will be bankrolled by Passion Studios, the makers of ‘Parking’

The Hindu Bureau

Harish Kalyan | Photo Credit: @PassionStudios_/X

Actor Harish Kalyan, fresh from the success of Parking, is next teaming up with director V Vignarajan who made his directorial debut with the 2020 supernatural thriller Andhaghaaram.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Parking’ movie review: A fantastic MS Bhaskar shoulders a simple, efficient drama on ego clash

The untitled project will be bankrolled by Passion Studios, the makers of Parking. The makers took to X to share the news on the occasion of Harish’s birthday.

Parking, which featured Harish alongside MS Bhaskar and Indhuja Ravichandran, marked the directorial debut of Ramkumar Balakrishnan and the film turned out to be a successful venture. On the other hand, Andhaghaaram, which was released on Netflix during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, starred Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Kumar Natarajan, Pooja Ramachandran and Misha Ghoshal.

Why ‘Andhaghaaram’ director V Vignarajan hates jump scares

Meanwhile, Harish Kalyan has films like Nooru Kodi Vaanavil, Diesel and Lubber Pandhu in different stages of development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US