Harish Kalyan teams up with ‘Andhaghaaram’ director V Vignarajan for his next

The untitled project will be bankrolled by Passion Studios, the makers of ‘Parking’

Updated - June 30, 2024 03:23 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 03:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Harish Kalyan

Harish Kalyan | Photo Credit: @PassionStudios_/X

Actor Harish Kalyan, fresh from the success of Parking, is next teaming up with director V Vignarajan who made his directorial debut with the 2020 supernatural thriller Andhaghaaram.

‘Parking’ movie review: A fantastic MS Bhaskar shoulders a simple, efficient drama on ego clash

The untitled project will be bankrolled by Passion Studios, the makers of Parking. The makers took to X to share the news on the occasion of Harish’s birthday.

Parking, which featured Harish alongside MS Bhaskar and Indhuja Ravichandran, marked the directorial debut of Ramkumar Balakrishnan and the film turned out to be a successful venture. On the other hand, Andhaghaaram, which was released on Netflix during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, starred Arjun Das, Vinoth Kishan, Kumar Natarajan, Pooja Ramachandran and Misha Ghoshal.

Why ‘Andhaghaaram’ director V Vignarajan hates jump scares

Meanwhile, Harish Kalyan has films like Nooru Kodi Vaanavil, Diesel and Lubber Pandhu in different stages of development.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

