ADVERTISEMENT

‘HanuMan’ trailer: Prasanth Varma’s superhero film promises a visual extravaganza

December 19, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

The trailer of director Prasanth Varma’s Telugu fantasy film ‘HanuMan’ offers glimpses of a superhero story in a contemporary context

The Hindu Bureau

Teja Sajja in director Prasanth Varma’s Telugu film ‘HanuMan’

“We began making HanuMan as a small film and it grew bigger and bigger,” writer and director Prasanth Varma had stated in an interview to The Hindu earlier this year. The trailer of the Telugu film unveiled in Hyderabad on December 19 offers glimpses of a superhero story steeped in visual extravaganza. Starring Teja Sajja and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key characters, the film is the first of a cinematic universe created by Prasanth Varma.

The director who has dabbled in different genres so far, stated during the trailer launch that the film’s story draws from the puranas and will talk about HanuMan in a contemporary context to cater to Generation Z. HanuMan, and Prasanth Varma’s next film titled Athira, will be a part of a superhero universe.

HanuMan will also be dubbed and released in Hindi and several other languages on January 12, 2024. Produced by Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, the film also stars Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai , Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu and Satya. Cinematographer Shivendra, music composers Gowra Hari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh, production designer Nagendra Tangala and editor SB Raju Talari are part of the crew.

ALSO READ
Watch | Prasanth Varma: I sought Rajamouli’s advice for ‘Hanu-Man’ | Director’s Take 

The fantasy film will vie for eyeballs during the Sankranti festive season. The other Telugu films that are in the fray for the season include Guntur Kaaram starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, director Sailesh Kolanu’s Saindhav starring Venkatesh, the Nagarjuna starrer Naa Saami Ranga directed by Vijay Binni and director Karthik Gattamaneni’s Eagle starring Ravi Teja.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US