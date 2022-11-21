‘HanuMan’: Teaser of Prashanth Varma’s superhero film out

The teaser of the upcoming Indian superhero film HanuMan was released by the makers on Monday.
In the film, Teja Sajja stars as the protagonist who gets the powers of Lord Hanuman through a celestial gem. Set in the present day, the teaser then shows him bashing up the villains and ends with a shot that shows a glimpse of the titular deity himself. Actors Amritha Iyer, Vinay Rai, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also appear in the teaser
HanuMan is writer-director Prashanth Varma’s attempt at building a cinematic universe, which will have superheroes inspired by mythological characters.
The film also stars Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, and Satya. The film has Shivendra serving as the cinematographer and SB Raju Talari as the editor. Gowra Hari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh scored the music for the film.
The film, produced by Niranjan Reddy under PrimeShow Entertainment banner, will be released across India in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.
