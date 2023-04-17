‘HanuMan’: Prashanth Varma’s superhero film wraps up shoot

April 17, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST

HanuMan, the upcoming pan-Indian superhero film, has wrapped its shoot. Lead actor Teja Sajja took to his social media handles to announce the news.

In a teaser released by the makers in November, Teja’s protagonist character gets the power of Lord Hanuman himself, in the present day, and bashes up the villains. The teaser even had a shot that showed a glimpse of the titular deity himself.

HanuMan is writer-director Prashanth Varma’s attempt at building a cinematic universe, which will have superheroes inspired by mythological characters.

The film also stars Amritha Iyer, Vinay Rai, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu, and Satya. The film has Shivendra serving as the cinematographer and SB Raju Talari as the editor. Gowra Hari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh scored the music for the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, produced by Niranjan Reddy under the PrimeShow Entertainment banner, will be released across India in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Earlier it was announced that the film will hit screens on May 12; it remains unknown if there is a change in the release date.