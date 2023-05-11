ADVERTISEMENT

Hansal Mehta's web series 'Scoop' to release on June 2

May 11, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

Karishma Tanna headlines the first season of ‘Scoop’ which will track the story of crime journalist Jagruti Pathak

PTI

Karishma Tanna in ‘Scoop’

Director Hansal Mehta's series "Scoop" will premiere on June 2, streaming platform Netflix announced Thursday.

Inspired by Jigna Vora's biographical book "Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison", the show is co-created by Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul (writer of "Thappad").

Karishma Tanna, best known for soap opera "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and Rajkumar Hirani's film "Sanju", headlines the first season of "Scoop" which will track the story of crime journalist Jagruti Pathak.

"In pursuit of a career-defining story Jagruti Pathak is caught between the powerful nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media, when she is charged with the murder of a fellow-journalist. How does a headline-writing journalist become the headline?" the official synopsis read.

The story of "Scoop", billed as a human drama, is penned by Waikul and Mirat Trivedi.

The series also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja and Prosenjit Chatterjee. It is produced by Matchbox Shots, Sarita Patil and Dikssha Jyote Routray.

