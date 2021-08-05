Hansal Mehta’s next film based on Bangladesh terror attack, titled ‘Faraaz’

05 August 2021 11:33 IST

Billed as an action thriller, the film will depict the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh

Hansal Mehta’s next film is titled “Faraaz” and is based on the 2016 Bangladesh terror attack, the makers announced on Wednesday.

It is backed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Mehta, who last helmed the acclaimed web series “Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story” and sports drama feature “Chhalaang”, said he is thrilled that Sinha and Kumar have fulfilled his three-year-long dream of making this film.

“‘Faraaz’ is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity. While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I’ve held close to my heart for nearly 3 years.

“I’m glad Anubhav and Bhushanji are backing this story and enabling me to make this thrilling drama exactly the way I envisaged. It is exciting to collaborate with such diverse young talent on this labour of love. I can’t wait for the world to see this film,” Mehta said in a statement.

The film will mark late actor Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahaan Kapoor’s debut and will also feature Aditya Rawal, son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, who made his acting debut last year with the ZEE5 film “Bamfaad”.

The film is not only a story of terror and loss but also of hope and faith, said Sinha.

“‘Faraaz’ is a human story based on one of the darkest days in modern history. It is a film that is close to our hearts. From launching new actors to getting the gaze of the film right, we have done our best to imbue this story with ingenuity while keeping it suspenseful and thrilling. It’s a film that will give the audience a deeply intimate look into what happened that night,” he added.

As per the official synopsis, “Faraaz” will chronicle the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours.

Kumar said the intention of this film has been to stay true to the real-life event.

“When one is making a film like ‘Faraaz’, the first mainstream film made on this horrific attack, from ensuring that we are authentic to the event to getting the right mix of talent, our endeavour is to truly do justice to the subject and elevate the material to a satiating and thrilling cinematic experience,” he said.

Mehta began shooting for the upcoming action-thriller in June this year.

The film is jointly produced by Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series along with Mahana Films' Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir Mandasaurwala.