Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ series begins production

January 19, 2024 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's much-anticipated series Gandhihas commenced production, the makers said on Friday.

Backed by Applause Entertainment, the series is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books — “Gandhi before India” and “Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World”.

In a press note, Applause said the epic series, which will capture the life and times of Gandhi, is an international production and will be shot at various Indian and foreign locations.

The series will star Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi. It marks the director-actor duo’s third collaboration after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Baai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siddhartha Basu is attached as historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant on the project.

Mehta's most recent series were Netflix's Scoopand SonyLIV's Scam 2003, a follow-up to his critically-acclaimed show Scam 1992. His upcoming project is The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT