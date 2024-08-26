GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hansal Mehta wraps shooting for ‘Gandhi’ series

The upcoming historical series stars Pratik Gandhi in the title role of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi

Published - August 26, 2024 02:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hansal Mehta

Hansal Mehta

Director Hansal Mehta has finished shooting for his upcoming series Gandhi, starring Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story star Pratik Gandhi in the title role.

Backed by Applause Entertainment, the upcoming show is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha's books — Gandhi before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ teaser: Kareena Kapoor Khan takes charge in Hansal Mehta’s mystery thriller

Mehta, who previously worked with Pratik Gandhi in the superhit show Scam 1992 and the Baai segment of Modern Love: Mumbai, shared the announcement on Instagram on Sunday night.

"And we wrapped #Gandhi. So much happiness to write about, to share. But now is the time to celebrate with my A Team, my family, Team Direction.

"Those who have been my life line for many years now. They make it happen. And now over to the next…@rishghel @gyaskz.02 @nikita_bavishi @mvinaysingh @aktalkies @koninicadasgupta @aryaman.u @krusha.mehta. We missed you @dutta_aditi," he wrote.

Gandhi will feature actor Bhamini Oza, who is married to Pratik Gandhi, in the role of Kasturba Gandhi.

Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon also round out the cast.

‘Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga’: Hansal Mehta announces next ‘Scam’ series

Gandhi, an international production, was shot at various Indian and foreign locations. Siddhartha Basu is attached as historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant on the project.

Mehta's next feature film release is The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The thriller is slated to be released on September 13.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.