Hansal Mehta wraps shooting for ‘Gandhi’ series

Director Hansal Mehta has finished shooting for his upcoming series Gandhi, starring Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story star Pratik Gandhi in the title role.

Backed by Applause Entertainment, the upcoming show is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha's books — Gandhi before India and Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World.

Mehta, who previously worked with Pratik Gandhi in the superhit show Scam 1992 and the Baai segment of Modern Love: Mumbai, shared the announcement on Instagram on Sunday night.

"And we wrapped #Gandhi. So much happiness to write about, to share. But now is the time to celebrate with my A Team, my family, Team Direction.

"Those who have been my life line for many years now. They make it happen. And now over to the next…@rishghel @gyaskz.02 @nikita_bavishi @mvinaysingh @aktalkies @koninicadasgupta @aryaman.u @krusha.mehta. We missed you @dutta_aditi," he wrote.

Gandhi will feature actor Bhamini Oza, who is married to Pratik Gandhi, in the role of Kasturba Gandhi.

Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon also round out the cast.

Gandhi, an international production, was shot at various Indian and foreign locations. Siddhartha Basu is attached as historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant on the project.

Mehta's next feature film release is The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead. The thriller is slated to be released on September 13.