Hansal Mehta to commence filming on series 'Gandhi' later this year

January 05, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST

‘Scam 1992’ actor Pratik Gandhi plays Mahatma Gandhi in this third collaboration with Hansal Mehta

PTI

Director Hansal Mehta | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has revealed he will start shooting for his much-anticipated series Gandhi in late 2023.

Backed by Applause Entertainment, the series is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha's two books -- Gandhi before India and Gandhi-The Years that Changed the World.

"I have more exciting stories to tell - particularly the show on Mahatma Gandhi which is going to be a big series & will commence principal photography later 2023. The preparation is going strong in all directions," Mehta said in a statement.

The series will star Pratik Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi. It marks the director-actor duo's third collaboration after Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Baai.

Siddhartha Basu is attached as historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant on the project.

Mehta's other upcoming projects include the series Scoop and Scam 2003, and an untitled film with Kareena Kapoor Khan .

