Hansal Mehta claims no OTT platform is buying Payal Kapadia’s Cannes-winner, ‘All We Imagine As Light’

Distributed by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media, the film has so far released theatrically in Kerala and will make its debut in rest of the country on November 22

Updated - November 19, 2024 03:17 pm IST

PTI
Kani Kusruti, left, and Divya Prabha in a scene from ‘All We Imagine As Light’

Kani Kusruti, left, and Divya Prabha in a scene from ‘All We Imagine As Light’ | Photo Credit: Janus Films

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has claimed that Payal Kapadia's Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light is facing difficulty in securing a platform for its digital debut. The film scripted history by becoming the first film from India to win the Grand Prix award at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

‘All We Imagine as Light’ movie review: Payal Kapadia’s radiant ode to a city and its outsiders

On Monday night, Mehta shared a review of the film by American news outlet The New Yorker, saying that he has heard that no OTT platform has bought the film as of yet.

"And from what I hear a film that no OTT platform is buying. The harsh reality of making independent films in India. This is no country for the spectacular All We Imagine As Light. HOPE I’M PROVED WRONG," the filmmaker said.

Distributed by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media, the film has so far released theatrically in Kerala and will make its debut in rest of the country on November 22.

Why the ‘bad guy from Baahubali’ is distributing Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine as Light’

All We Imagine as Light, a Malayalam-Hindi feature, is about Prabha, a nurse, who receives an unexpected gift from her long estranged husband that throws her life into disarray. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a private spot in the big city to be alone with her boyfriend.

One day the two nurses go on a road trip to a beach town with their friend Parvati where the mystical forest becomes a space for their dreams to manifest, according to the official plotline.

What do the Cannes 2024 wins mean for the Oscars 2025?

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, All We Imagine As Light is an official Indo-French co-production between petit chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India.

Published - November 19, 2024 03:11 pm IST

