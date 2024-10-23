ADVERTISEMENT

Hans Zimmer’s score for ‘Dune: Part Two’ ineligible for Oscars 2025

Published - October 23, 2024 12:20 pm IST

The Academy’s rules limit the use of pre-existing music in sequels, stipulating that “no more than 20% of the score can reuse material from previous installments

The Hindu Bureau

Hans Zimmer | Photo Credit: JORDAN STRAUSS

Hans Zimmer’s powerful score for Dune: Part Two will not be in contention for an Academy Award, despite its acclaim. The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve and released by Warner Bros. in March, captivated audiences with its visuals, narrative, and evocative soundtrack. However, Zimmer’s work fails to meet the eligibility criteria for the Oscar’s Best Original Score category.

The Academy’s rules limit the use of pre-existing music in sequels, stipulating that “no more than 20% of the score can reuse material from previous installments.” Since Zimmer’s composition for Dune: Part Two integrates substantial themes from his Oscar-winning score for Dune (2021), it exceeds that threshold, disqualifying it from this year’s competition.

While ineligible for an Oscar, Zimmer’s score remains eligible for other prestigious awards, including the Golden Globes, BAFTA, and Critics Choice Awards. Additionally, his upcoming score for Steve McQueen’s World War II drama Blitz will still be in the running for an Oscar, providing another opportunity for recognition.

This disqualification places Zimmer among other celebrated composers whose scores for sequels have been excluded by the Academy, including Jonny Greenwood (There Will Be Blood), Jóhann Jóhannsson (Arrival), and Cliff Martinez (Drive). However, the Academy has previously made exceptions for John Williams’ work on franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

Dune: Part Two continues to make waves and is expected to earn multiple Oscar nominations in other categories.

