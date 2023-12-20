GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hannah Waddingham, Octavia Spencer to headline buddy action-adventure series

Waddingham, best known for playing Rebecca Welton in the popular Apple TV+ series ‘Ted Lasso’, and Spencer, Oscar-winning star of films like ‘The Help’ and ‘Hidden Figures’, will play best friends in an eight-episode series based on an original idea from Tessa Coates

December 20, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Hannah Waddingham, Octavia Spencer

Hannah Waddingham, Octavia Spencer

Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer will feature in a buddy action-adventure series set up at Amazon.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Waddingham, best known for playing elegant and self-directed football club owner Rebecca Welton in the popular Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, and Spencer, Oscar-winning star of films like The Help and Hidden Figures, will play best friends in an eight-episode series based on an original idea from writer Tessa Coates. Their characters, Judith and Debbie, will work to ‘repair their friendship after Debbie learns Judith is a highly trained assassin.’

ALSO READ
‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’ holiday special review: A ‘Ted Lasso’ reunion that doubles up as a celebration of Waddingham

“When a hit goes horribly wrong, the pair go on the run while being targeted by a mysterious enemy who wants them dead. Only together can they solve this layered mystery,” the report said.

The series, described as Thelma & Louise meets Jack Ryan, is being created by Skydance TV. It was acquired by streamer Amazon after an intense bidding war.

Related Topics

English cinema / television

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.