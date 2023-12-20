Hannah Waddingham, Octavia Spencer to headline buddy action-adventure series

December 20, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST

Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer will feature in a buddy action-adventure series set up at Amazon.

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Waddingham, best known for playing elegant and self-directed football club owner Rebecca Welton in the popular Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, and Spencer, Oscar-winning star of films like The Help and Hidden Figures, will play best friends in an eight-episode series based on an original idea from writer Tessa Coates. Their characters, Judith and Debbie, will work to ‘repair their friendship after Debbie learns Judith is a highly trained assassin.’

“When a hit goes horribly wrong, the pair go on the run while being targeted by a mysterious enemy who wants them dead. Only together can they solve this layered mystery,” the report said.

The series, described as Thelma & Louise meets Jack Ryan, is being created by Skydance TV. It was acquired by streamer Amazon after an intense bidding war.