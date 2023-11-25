‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’ holiday special review: A ‘Ted Lasso’ reunion that doubles up as a celebration of Waddingham

November 25, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 12:35 pm IST

It’s still November, and while Mariah Carey declared a day after Halloween that “it’s…TIME” for ‘All I want for Christmas’ to be at the top of our monthly playlists, it may still be a little too early for Christmas specials. Don’t worry, Hannah Waddingham puts those doubts to rest from the very first note she hits in Apple TV+’s HannahWaddingham: Home for Christmas.

Waddingham glitters, quite literally, on the stage as she enchants the audience at the London Coliseum. It is a homecoming of sorts for Waddingham, who reveals that her mother was a mezzo for the English National Opera, and has sung to her from the same stage Waddingham is standing on. As she effortlessly switches between belting out modern Christmas hits to crooning the classics, she is joined on stage by the friends she has acquired over the years — through her time on the stage, and on screen. Those who can (Leslie Odom Jr.) sing with her, and those who can’t (the Ted Lasso cast sans Phil Dunster) join her on stage for pre-scripted skits and gags. The show is written well enough to balance the two key elements, leaning heavily on Waddingham’s phenomenal range as a singer (what we’re here for), and pausing occasionally to showcase her talents as an entertainer.

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas (English) Director: Hamish Hamilton Cast: Hannah Waddingham, Sam Ryder, Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr. Nick Mohammed, Phil Dunster, and others. Run-time: 45 minutes Storyline: Hannah Waddingham rings in Christmas early with a musical performance at the London Coliseum, as she is joined by her ‘Ted Lasso’ cast and others

To that end, the only 45-minute-long show doubles up as not only an early Christmas celebration, but rather a celebration of Waddingham celebrating Christmas, and closing off a remarkable year. Bidding farewell to one of AppleTV+’s biggest shows, Waddingham remained a delight on screen till the very end of Ted Lasso. Since then, she has also gained praise for her hosting of Eurovision. While the cast of Ted lasso’s “footballing boys” feature rather prominently, the show still leaves room for other aspects of Waddingham’s year to shine through, as Sam Ryder and Luke Evans join her on stage.

It is not that Waddingham has to demand your attention, you just can’t help but give it to her. In November, too, Waddingham stands tall in front of a Christmas tree, makes it snow in the London Coliseum, all while reaching impossibly high notes easily. Waddingham’s special is not innovative, but in playing to her strengths, she gives a warm yet memorable performance that you may find yourself returning to, in the upcoming month.

‘Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas’ is available for streaming on Apple TV+