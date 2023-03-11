Hannah Waddingham boards 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two' starring Tom Cruise

March 11, 2023 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - Los Angeles

Ted Lasso actor Hanna Waddingham has joined the cast of Paramount Pictures' Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 2.

Writer-director Chris McQuarrie announced Waddingham's casting on his Instagram page.

"And Hannah Waddingham," the filmmaker wrote alongside a photograph of the Emmy-winning actor.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise is returning as IMF agent and operative leader Ethan Hunt, with Part One releasing in July. The second part is set to hit theatres on June 28, 2024.

Plot details are under wraps.

Dead Reckoning Part Two is the eighth movie in the Mission: Impossible series. The film is currently in production.