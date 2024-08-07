GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Halloween’ star Charles Cyphers passes away at 85

Cyphers played Sheriff Leigh Brackett in John Carpenter’s 1978 ‘Halloween’ film, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis

Published - August 07, 2024 11:13 am IST

ANI
Charles Cyphers (1939-2024)

Charles Cyphers (1939-2024) | Photo Credit: IMDb

Veteran actor Charles Cyphers, who played Sheriff Leigh Brackett in the Halloween franchise, has passed away at 85, reported People. "With a heavy heart I can announce that veteran actor of the stage and screen, Charles Cyphers passed away comfortably from a brief illness in Tucson, Ariz.," his manager Chris Roe said in a statement. "His family asks for privacy at this time. Details on a celebration of life ceremony will happen at a date and location to be determined," Roe added.

Serial killers in films: A bloody slash at entertainment

Cyphers played Sheriff Leigh Brackett in John Carpenter's 1978 Halloween film, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. In his final film appearance, he reprised his character in the sequels Halloween II (1981) and Halloween Kills (2021). Before this, the late actor worked with Carpenter on his earlier hit movie Assault on Precinct 13 (1976), in which he played Officer Starker.

Cyphers in a still from ‘Halloween’

Cyphers in a still from 'Halloween'

Cyphers' costar in both films, Nancy Kyes, shared, "So sorry to hear about dear Chuck. My friend of many years, he could always be relied on for a kind word, a good laugh and a great story. How he will be missed. "Born in Niagara Falls, New York in 1939, Cyphers developed an early interest in acting and did a BA in theatre from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and California State University.

‘The Last Kingdom’ actor Adrian Schiller passes away

He appeared in multiple hit TV shows including Charlie's Angels (1977), Roots (1977), The Betty White Show (1977), Barnaby Jones (1973-1977), Starsky and Hutch (1976-1979), The Dukes of Hazzard (1979-1984) and Hill Street Blues (1985-1987).

"Charles was a lovable and sensitive man," said Roe. "He always had the best stories, and you got a full performance while he told you. He was a close friend and client of many years who will be dearly missed," reported People.

