Halle Berry quits movie project after backlash from transgender community

07 July 2020 15:28 IST

Actor also misgendered her character several times during an interview, which also triggered criticism on social media

Hollywood star Halle Berry has backed out from a project refusing to play a transgender woman, after facing retaliation online.

In an Instagram live interview on Friday, the actor revealed that she had been preparing for a role of a transgender. “It’s a character where the woman is a trans character, so she’s a woman that transitioned into a man. She’s a character in a project I love that I might be doing,”

It is reported that Halle Berry misgendered her character several times in the interview which also triggered criticism on social media.

On Monday, she apologised for her disregarded statements and officially revealed that she had quit the project she had been preparing for.

“Over the weekend I had the opportunity to discuss my consideration of an upcoming role as a transgender man, and I’d like to apologise for those remarks. As a cisgender woman, I now understand that I should not have considered this role, and that the transgender community should undeniably have the opportunity to tell their own stories,” she wrote.

Berry added, “I am grateful for the guidance and critical conversation over the past few days and will continue to listen, educate and learn from this mistake. I vow to be an ally in using my voice to promote better representation on-screen, both in front of and behind the camera.”

However, Halle Berry’s decision has been welcomed by the LGBTQ community, they also thanked her for her consideration towards their sentiments.