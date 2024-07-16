Halle Berry exits Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’

Hollywood star Halle Berry is reportedly no longer attached to star in Hulu's legal drama All's Fair, which features Kim Kardashian in the lead role. According to Variety, Berry has exited the show just a week after it was reported that she was joining the series alongside Glenn Close.

The show, which hails from Ryan Murphy, will focus on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. Details about Berry's character were still under the wrap.

The Oscar-winning actor reported bowed out of the series, which was announced in December last year, due to scheduling conflict. Written by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, the show has been described as “a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural," by Murphy.

Kardashian, who was recently in India with her sister Khloe to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, portrays a successful divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles in the show.

The actor and social media personality had previously worked with Murphy in the last season of American Horror Story where she portrayed the role of Siobhan Corbyn. All’s Fair marks another collaboration of the duo. The production will reportedly begin by the end of this year and the show is slated to release in the beginning of 2025.