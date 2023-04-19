Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie to lead Warner Bros movie ‘Maude v Maude’

April 19, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - Los Angeles

Hollywood stars Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie are teaming up for an action-thriller movie from Warner Bros.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Warner Bros landed the project, titled Maude v Maude, following an intense multi-studio bidding war. New Zealand filmmaker Roseanne Liang, known for movies such as My Wedding and Other Secrets and Shadow in the Cloud, will direct the film from a script by Scott Mosier.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the project is being touted as a ‘Bond vs. Bourne’ type of global action thriller with locations to be announced.

Halle and Angelina, who will be seen together for the first time, are also producing the movie. Other producers include Berry’s producing partner Holly Jeter via their banner HalleHolly, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth of RK Films.

The two Hollywood stars have worked on some of the biggest action titles of the past 25 years.

Halle has featured in movies such as Die Another Day, X-Men movies, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Bruised. Angelina is known for action films such as Tomb Raider movies, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Wanted, Salt and Eternals.