Halle Bailey joins cast of Universal’s upcoming musical film

April 05, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

Headlined by Kelvin Harrison Jr., the upcoming film will be directed by Michel Gondry ofEternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ fame

PTI

Halle Bailey arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

We had earlier reported that Kelvin Harrison Jr. will headline an upcoming Universal musical project helmed by director Michel Gondry ofEternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mindfame. Now, the latest is that The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey has joined the cast of film

The yet-untitled project will be produced by American musician Pharrell Williams. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who recently won an Oscar for her performance in The Holdovers, will also feature in the movie, which is set in 1977 in Virginia Beach and based on Williams’ childhood growing up in the city’s Atlantis Apartments.

Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson will pen the script. Mimi Valdés and Gil Netter will produce alongside Williams.

Bailey debuted as a child artist in rom-com drama film Last Holiday (2006), which featured Queen Latifah in the lead. She had her first lead role as Ariel in Disney's musical fantasy film The Little Mermaid, which was released in 2023.

She was most recently seen in period drama The Color Purple, opposite Taraji P Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo and Corey Hawkins.

