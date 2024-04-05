GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Halle Bailey joins cast of Universal’s upcoming musical film

Headlined by Kelvin Harrison Jr., the upcoming film will be directed by Michel Gondry ofEternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ fame

April 05, 2024 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST

PTI
Halle Bailey arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 10, 2024.

Halle Bailey arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party after the 96th Academy Awards, known as the Oscars, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

We had earlier reported that Kelvin Harrison Jr. will headline an upcoming Universal musical project helmed by director Michel Gondry ofEternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mindfame. Now, the latest is that The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey has joined the cast of film

The yet-untitled project will be produced by American musician Pharrell Williams. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who recently won an Oscar for her performance in The Holdovers, will also feature in the movie, which is set in 1977 in Virginia Beach and based on Williams’ childhood growing up in the city’s Atlantis Apartments.

‘The Color Purple’ movie review: Three terrific female leads deliver poignant movie magic

Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson will pen the script. Mimi Valdés and Gil Netter will produce alongside Williams.

Bailey debuted as a child artist in rom-com drama film Last Holiday (2006), which featured Queen Latifah in the lead. She had her first lead role as Ariel in Disney's musical fantasy film The Little Mermaid, which was released in 2023.

She was most recently seen in period drama The Color Purple, opposite Taraji P Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo and Corey Hawkins.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.