Halitha Shameem’s ‘Minmini’ gets a release update

Tamil filmmaker Halitha Shameem’s long-in-the-making passion project, Minmini, is all set to see the light of day in August, the makers announced on Saturday.

Taking to her social media handles, Halitha thanked Tentkotta and Simbaaa Productions, who are bringing the film to theatres.

Minmini, which started filming in 2016 after her debut feature Poovarasam Peepee, was put on hold in 2018. Halitha had said that it was a creative decision to suspend the shooting as she wanted the child artistes of the film to grow up and play the elder versions of their characters rather than cast adult actors for the same.

After further postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Minmini wrapped its post-production in 2023., and is now set to release in theatres.

The cast of the film includes Gaurav Kalai, Pravin Kishore, and Esther Anil (of Drishyam and Papanasam fame) in lead roles. The film has music scored by singer Khatija Rahman, the daughter of AR Rahman, in her debut project as a composer.

Minmini has cinematography by Manoj Parmahamsa, who has also produced the film with R Murali Krishnan.