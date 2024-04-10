GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hailee Steinfeld boards Ryan Coogler's untitled supernatural thriller

The film also stars Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell

April 10, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

PTI
Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld | Photo Credit: Sarah Meyssonnier

Actor-singer Hailee Steinfeld is the latest addition to the cast of Ryan Coogler's untitled supernatural thriller film. Steinfeld, known for starring in Disney+ series Hawkeyeand voicing Gwen Stacy in the animatedSpider-Versemovies, will feature opposite Michael B. Jordan in the Warner Bros. Pictures project.

Golden Globes 2024 | Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to present together

While little is known about the plotline, sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the film is from the era of the Jim Crow laws in the Southern USA where racial segregation was enforced. The story possibly involves both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions.

Coogler also serves as writer and producer on the movie through his production company Proximity Media. Wunmi Mosaku, Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell also round out the cast. Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian are also producing the film, set to be released on May 7, 2025.

English cinema / World cinema

