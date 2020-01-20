Movies

‘Hacked’ trailer: Hina Khan is stalked by an obsessive cyber bully

Hina Khan in the ‘Hacked’ trailer

Hina Khan in the ‘Hacked’ trailer  

more-in

Vikram Bhatt's upcoming film featuring Hina Khan and Rohan Shah in lead roles is about the dark side of the digitla world

The trailer of Hacked sees Hina Khan play a successful businesswoman, who becomes friends with a teenager. However, when the latter becomes obsessed with the older woman, the story takes a turn as the teen begins to implant cameras in her house, stalk her and eventually blackmail her as well.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, who has directed Hacked, feels people’s privacy is in danger in the age of social media.

 

“I have been making films based on horror and paranormal, but this time I chose to use a subject very close to reality by showcasing to them the real horror of matters in their daily lives. In this age of social media, everybody is vulnerable to being hacked and nobody knows about it and it would take one clever hacker to ruin our lives within few minutes.

“We are all being hacked across mediums. It is imperative that we are aware especially in today’s times. Our privacy is fragile and in danger,” he said.

The film explores the dark side of the digital and the social media world.

Talking further about the project, Bhatt said: “Hacked is based on the horrors of technology, how no one is safe. It just takes one man with enough knowledge of technology and a heart filled with hate to destroy you.”

The film is being presented by Zee Studios, and it also stars Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
Hindi cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 5:24:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/hacked-trailer-hina-khan-is-stalked-by-an-obsessive-cyber-bully/article30607440.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY