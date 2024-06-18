ADVERTISEMENT

‘Haal’ teaser: Watch Shane Nigam’s soulful rendition of ‘Rafta Rafta Woh Meri’ in this romantic entertainer

Published - June 18, 2024 02:00 pm IST

‘Haal’ is written by Nishad Koya and directed by Veera

The Hindu Bureau

Shane Nigam in a still from ‘Haal’ | Photo Credit: @shanenigam786/Instagram

The makers of actor Shane Nigam’s upcoming romantic entertainer Haalreleased a unique teaser of the film on Monday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The video, shared by Shane on his Instagram handle, shows glimpses of the actor’s soulful rendition of ‘Rafta Rafta Woh Meri,’ the popular song that was originally sung by Ustad Mehdi Hassan. The final moments of the video show his character walk after a woman from the crowd to the beach, only for her to vanish away in thin air.

Haal, written by Nishad Koya, has changed its director and technical crew, including cinematographer and editor. The romantic entertainer, which was earlier set to be directed by Prashanth Vijayakumar, now has Veera credited as the director. Ravichandran is in charge of the cinematography, while Akash is credited as the editor.

With music composed by Nandhagopan V, the film also has Pakistani singer Atif Aslam making his Malayalam debut with a new song. Produced by JVJ Productions, Haal is set to be released simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.

Notably, Shane is all set to make his Tamil debut with a film titled Madraskaaran. Also starring Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela and Aishwarya Dutta, the film went on floors in February.

