GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Haal’ teaser: Watch Shane Nigam’s soulful rendition of ‘Rafta Rafta Woh Meri’ in this romantic entertainer

‘Haal’ is written by Nishad Koya and directed by Veera

Published - June 18, 2024 02:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shane Nigam in a still from ‘Haal’

Shane Nigam in a still from ‘Haal’ | Photo Credit: @shanenigam786/Instagram

The makers of actor Shane Nigam’s upcoming romantic entertainer Haalreleased a unique teaser of the film on Monday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

The video, shared by Shane on his Instagram handle, shows glimpses of the actor’s soulful rendition of ‘Rafta Rafta Woh Meri,’ the popular song that was originally sung by Ustad Mehdi Hassan. The final moments of the video show his character walk after a woman from the crowd to the beach, only for her to vanish away in thin air.

‘Little Hearts’ movie review: A below par, half-baked effort at being progressive

Haal, written by Nishad Koya, has changed its director and technical crew, including cinematographer and editor. The romantic entertainer, which was earlier set to be directed by Prashanth Vijayakumar, now has Veera credited as the director. Ravichandran is in charge of the cinematography, while Akash is credited as the editor.

With music composed by Nandhagopan V, the film also has Pakistani singer Atif Aslam making his Malayalam debut with a new song. Produced by JVJ Productions, Haal is set to be released simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.

Notably, Shane is all set to make his Tamil debut with a film titled Madraskaaran. Also starring Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela and Aishwarya Dutta, the film went on floors in February.

Malayalam cinema: Marketing teams go for innovative ideas, rope in influencers to promote films

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.