GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Haal’ teaser: Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vaidya star in an emotional romance drama

‘Haal’ is written by Nishad Koya and directed by Veera

Updated - August 19, 2024 04:43 pm IST

Published - August 19, 2024 04:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Shane Nigam; teaser announcement poster of ‘Haal’

Shane Nigam; teaser announcement poster of ‘Haal’ | Photo Credit: @shanenigam786/Instagram

The teaser of Malayalam star Shane Nigam’s upcoming romance drama, Haal, was unveiled by the makers on Saturday (August 17).

The 45-second video features the two lead characters being forcibly taken into custody by the police. Notably, the makers had earlier released a short teaser that showed Shane’s soulful rendition of ‘Rafta Rafta Woh Meri,’ the popular song that was originally sung by Ustad Mehdi Hassan

‘Madraskaaran’ teaser: Shane Nigam fights against the odds in his Tamil debut

Haal features Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead. Johnny Antony, Nishant Sagar, Madhupal, Joy Mathew and others also play prominent roles in the film.

Haal, written by Nishad Koya, has changed its director and technical crew, including cinematographer and editor. The romantic entertainer, which was earlier set to be directed by Prashanth Vijayakumar, now has Veera credited as the director. Ravichandran is in charge of the cinematography, while Akash is credited as the editor.

‘Little Hearts’ movie review: A below par, half-baked effort at being progressive

With music composed by Nandhagopan V, the film also has Pakistani singer Atif Aslam making his Malayalam debut with a new song. Produced by JVJ Productions, Haal is set to be released simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.

Notably, Shane is all set to make his Tamil debut with a film titled Madraskaaran. Also starring Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela and Aishwarya Dutta, the film went on floors in February.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.