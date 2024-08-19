‘Haal’ teaser: Shane Nigam, Sakshi Vaidya star in an emotional romance drama

The teaser of Malayalam star Shane Nigam’s upcoming romance drama, Haal, was unveiled by the makers on Saturday (August 17).

The 45-second video features the two lead characters being forcibly taken into custody by the police. Notably, the makers had earlier released a short teaser that showed Shane’s soulful rendition of ‘Rafta Rafta Woh Meri,’ the popular song that was originally sung by Ustad Mehdi Hassan

Haal features Sakshi Vaidya as the female lead. Johnny Antony, Nishant Sagar, Madhupal, Joy Mathew and others also play prominent roles in the film.

Haal, written by Nishad Koya, has changed its director and technical crew, including cinematographer and editor. The romantic entertainer, which was earlier set to be directed by Prashanth Vijayakumar, now has Veera credited as the director. Ravichandran is in charge of the cinematography, while Akash is credited as the editor.

With music composed by Nandhagopan V, the film also has Pakistani singer Atif Aslam making his Malayalam debut with a new song. Produced by JVJ Productions, Haal is set to be released simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.

Notably, Shane is all set to make his Tamil debut with a film titled Madraskaaran. Also starring Kalaiyarasan, Niharika Konidela and Aishwarya Dutta, the film went on floors in February.