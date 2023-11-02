In the book ‘Lotus Film Company - Hyderabadu. Telangana Cinema Mooki Yugam’, author H. Rameshbabu traces the origins of cinema in Telangana

November 02, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST

That the father of cinema in Telangana is a Bengali is as significant as the fact that the concept of a ‘motion picture’ existed here around 1908, long before Dadasaheb Phalke made Raja Harishchandra in 1913, touted to be the first movie in India. This and more are the takeaways from the book Lotus Film Company - Hyderabadu. Telangana Mooki Yugam, a book by H Rameshbabu.

Though cinema was shown for the first time in India by the Lumiere brothers on July 17, 1896, at the Watson Hotel in Mumbai, an entertainment buff of that time, Babu PS Singh, is known to have gone around the districts of Karimnagar and Nizamabad in Telangana with his Bioscope Film Company, giving people their first taste of a cinema experience and, according to the author, an exposure to the phonograph.

That there are few or no records about the birth of cinema in the Telangana region piqued author Rameshbabu . Hailing from Nagarkurnool (previously in Mahbubnagar district) in Telangana, Rameshbabu who served in the Postal Department, pursued his passion for writing and films. As a freelance writer, he contributed nearly 3000 articles to various regional publications and penned more than a dozen books on cinema. During his research, he found that the origins of Telugu cinema are often ascribed to Madras and Raghupathi Venkaiah Naidu as the pioneer of Telugu cinema; very little credit is given to the cinema initiatives in Hyderabad.

Who were they?

Encouraged by artist-filmmaker B Narsing Rao, Rameshbabu ventured, with a missionary zeal, to explore and bring to the limelight the pioneers of cinema from this part of the Deccan, resulting in this book. As per the book, Calcutta-born Dhirendra Nath Ganguly, was the pioneer of the silent movie era here. A Shantiniketan product and a versatile artiste, Dhirendra Nath arrived in Hyderabad on the invitation of the Nizam VI, Nawab Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, and was appointed as the Head of the Arts College. He went on to establish the Lotus Film Company in Hyderabad in 1922 and made seven silent films in a short period. Rameshbabu traces the journey of Direndra Nath, aka Dhiren or DG, from being a photographer, make-up artiste, filmmaker to running one of the first theatres — Lotus Theatre, which would later be known as Light House on the way to Gunfoundry and Abids — in Hyderabad.

Rameshbabu also traces the unique Pushcart Cinema tradition in the early 1900s in Hyderabad and Mohammed Miyan, the lone practitioner of this form of entertainment. Born in 1904, Mohmmed grew up running errands for the British army officer Lieutenant Williams and Mohammed’s father used to take care of the army officers’ horses. Young Mohammed used to be fascinated with the 8mm projector, which William’s children would enjoy watching films while Mohammed would operate the generator. The household soon acquired a 16 mm projector, and with the onset of electricity, the film-viewing experience was complete for Mohammed. When it was time for William to go back to England, his wife got a pushcart made, installed the 8mm projector on it and gifted it to Mohammed, suggesting he make a livelihood by taking the films to people. Starting at Siddiamber Bazar, Mohammed’s ‘cinema bandi’ (pushcart cinema) became popular with children and adults in areas like Chatrinakha, Women’s Welfare Centre and Begum Bazar and earned him regular income.

The book also includes in its timeline the emergence of cinema in other industries.

Though Andhra Pradesh was carved out of Madras State in 1953, a separate state of Andhra Pradesh was formed by merging Telugu-speaking areas of Hyderabad State (Telangana) with Andhra State on November 1, 1956. Rameshbabu feels the origins of Telugu cinema were limited to documenting cinema from Madras till the 50s and the cinema activity in Telangana districts remains unrecorded. “It’s not just about the Telugu people, but a luminary like Dhiren Ganguly, who chose this land to make pioneering films and gave us the first exposure to the cinema here, needs to be acknowledged and applauded along with the pioneers of bioscope and pushcart cinema in Telangana,” says Rameshbabu.