Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to 'Iron Man' co-star Robert Downey Jr's return as Doctor Doom in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will be directed by the Russo Brothers, who previously directed Downey as Iron Man in ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, and ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Updated - July 29, 2024 06:10 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 05:45 pm IST

ANI
Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow pose at the premiere of ‘Iron Man 3’ at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California April 24, 2013

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow pose at the premiere of ‘Iron Man 3’ at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California April 24, 2013 | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Robert Downey Jr is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but will not reprise his role as Iron Man. He will now be seen playing the Marvel villain Doctor Doom in a new Avengers movie titled Avengers: Doomsday.

Robert Downey Jr. trades one helmet for another, marking Marvel return as Doctor Doom in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

This news has, however, left actor Gwyneth Paltrow surprised and she has reacted to it, according to Variety. Both films will be directed by the Russo Brothers, who previously directed Downey as Iron Man in Marvel's blockbusters Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. It's unclear if Downey is portraying Tony Stark, who became Doctor Doom in the MCU's multiverse, or the genuine Victor von Doom from the comics.

However, his co-star, Gwyneth Paltrow seems startled by the actor's return to Marvel. "I don't get it, are you a baddie now?" Paltrow asked in the comments section of Downey's Instagram post announcing his return to Marvel as Doctor Doom. The Russo Brothers added in the same comments section, "We've always said green is your color..."

‘The Fantastic 4: First Steps’: Marvel unveils ‘Fantastic Four’ film title with concept reel featuring Galactus

Paltrow has been friends with Downey for more than a decade since the two were cast as Tony Stark and Pepper Potts in 2008's Iron Man, which launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They went on to star in two more independent Iron Man films and starred together in a number of other Marvel films, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and others.

Both actors last appeared in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which notably featured the death of Downey's Iron Man. Avengers: Doomsday is set to open in theatres on May 1, 2026, followed by the release of Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

