G.V. Prakash’s film director, Arun Prasath, dies in road accident

Tamil director AV Arun Prasath, a former assistant of filmmaker Shankar, met with a tragic bike accident near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore.

Arun had worked with Shankar in films like Vikram-starrer I, and was set to make his debut as a director with 4G, that starred G.V Prakash Kumar, Gayathri Suresh and Sathish. Arun was reportedly credited as Venkat Pakkar in the film.

Paying a tribute to Arun, director Shankar wrote on Twitter, “Heartbroken by the sudden demise of the young director and my ex-assistant, Arun. You were always sweet, positive and hardworking. My prayers are forever with you and my deepest condolences to your family and friends.”

4G was announced in 2016, but the released was delayed due to multiple reasons.