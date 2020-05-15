Movies

G.V. Prakash’s film director, Arun Prasath, dies in road accident

Director Shankar posted a photo of Arun on Twitter, expressing his condolences

Director Shankar posted a photo of Arun on Twitter, expressing his condolences  

The filmmaker was a former assistant to Shankar, and had helmed the long-delayed ‘4G’, which was produced by CV Kumar

Tamil director AV Arun Prasath, a former assistant of filmmaker Shankar, met with a tragic bike accident near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore.

Arun had worked with Shankar in films like Vikram-starrer I, and was set to make his debut as a director with 4G, that starred G.V Prakash Kumar, Gayathri Suresh and Sathish. Arun was reportedly credited as Venkat Pakkar in the film.

Paying a tribute to Arun, director Shankar wrote on Twitter, “Heartbroken by the sudden demise of the young director and my ex-assistant, Arun. You were always sweet, positive and hardworking. My prayers are forever with you and my deepest condolences to your family and friends.”

4G was announced in 2016, but the released was delayed due to multiple reasons.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 6:31:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/gv-prakashs-film-director-arun-prasath-dies-in-road-accident/article31593388.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY