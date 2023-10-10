GV Prakash’s 25th film is ‘Kingston’; title look poster out

October 10, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

GV Prakash Kumar’s upcoming film, his 25th as an actor, has been titled Kingston. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan unveiled the title look poster of the film, which according to the makers is India’s first sea-horror adventure film.

Notably, Kingston also marks Prakash’s maiden venture as a producer. The actor bankrolls the film under his Parallel Universe Pictures banner in association with Zee Studios.

Directed by Kamal Prakash, Kingston has Prakash’s Bachelor co-actor Divya Bharathi playing the female lead. The rest of the film’s cast list is yet to be revealed.

The film has cinematography by Gokul Benoy, editing by San Lokesh, and action choreography by Dhilip Subbarayan. GV Prakash composes the music as well.

