GV Prakash to compose music for Dulquer Salmaan-Venky Atluri’s film

June 13, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:13 pm IST

Interestingly, Prakash was also in charge of music for the director’s last release,’Vaathi’/’Sir’

The Hindu Bureau

GV Prakash | Photo Credit: @SitharaEnts/Twitter

We had previously reported that filmmaker Venky Atluri, who recently made Vaathi/Sir starring Dhanush, is teaming up with Dulquer Salmaan for a new project. It’s now known that GV Prakash has joined the team as the film’s music composer. Interestingly, Prakash was also in charge of music for Vaathi/Sir.

The new film, expected to be bilingual, will be produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The shoot of the film will begin in October and the makers are planning to release the movie next year. More details about the cast and crew are expected to be released soon.

Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in the gangster drama King Of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran filmmaker Joshi. He also has a new project with filmmaker Tinu Pappachan that will be produced by the actor’s home banner Wayfarer Films.

