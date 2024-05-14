GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi part ways after 11 years of marriage

Music director-actor GV Prakash Kumar and playback singer Saindhavi, who have been married for 11 years, have decided to end their relationship. The two took to their respective social media accounts to make the announcement.

The posts mentioned that they were taking the step for their “mental peace and betterment” and calling this a “deeply personal transition,” they requested fans and media to respect their privacy.

GV Prakash, nephew of AR Rahman, married his childhood sweetheart Saindhavi in 2013 and the couple welcomed a baby girl in 2020.

The duo have collaborated multiple times and have created many chartbusters. Some of the songs Saindhavi sang under GV Prakash’s music include ‘Vizhigalil Oru Vaanavil’ (Deiva Thirumagal), ‘Pirai Thedum’ (Mayakkam Enna), ‘Yaaro Ivan’ (Udhayam NH4), ‘Yaar Intha Saalai’ (Thalaivaa) and ‘Kayilae Aagasam’ (Soorarai Pottru).