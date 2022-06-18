Movies

Guy Ritchie to direct live-action 'Hercules' film

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has been roped in to direct the live-action adaptation of Disney's classic animated film "Hercules".

According to Variety, the film will be produced by "Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe & Anthony Russo's company AGBO.

Dave Callaham penned the first draft and the studio is currently in the process of hiring writers for the project.

Ritchie has previously directed live-action "Aladdin" movie for Disney. The filmmaker recently completed shoot of his untitled action thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal.


