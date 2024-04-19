‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph join hands for a fun, family entertainer

April 19, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

We had previously reported that actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, fresh from the success of Aadujeevitham, is collaborating with the team of Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey for a film titled Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. The makers of the film have now released its teaser.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prithviraj took to his social media accounts to share the teaser.

The teaser features the actor as Vinu, a “smart fellow” who is working towards his sister’s wedding to Anand, an “innocent, naive” man played by Basil Joseph.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest of the cast, featuring Nikhila Vimal, Anaswara Rajan, Yogi Babu, Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir and Saafboi, also feature in the teaser. Directed by Vipin Das, the film is produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta, C V Sarathy for Prithviraj Productions Pvt Ltd and E4 Entertainment.

Deepu Pradeep has penned this script and Guruvayoorambala Nadayil’s technical crew consists of cinematographer Neeraj Revi, music director Ankit Menon and editor Johnkutty.

Watch the teaser of Guruvayoorambala Nadayil here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.