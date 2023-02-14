ADVERTISEMENT

Guru Dutt's sister and famous painter Lalitha Lajmi passes away at 90

February 14, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - Mumbai

Over the decades, Lajmi has held several exhibitions at international art galleries in Paris, London and Holland

ANI

Lalitha Lajmi | Photo Credit: Julie Merin Varughese

Eminent Indian painter and late filmmaker Guru Dutt's sister Lalitha Lajmi died on Monday at the age of 90.

Announcing the demise of Lalitha Lajmi, the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) on Twitter wrote, "With Profound grief and sorrow NGMA, Mumbai, Ministry of Culture, Government of India shares the news of demise of veteran artist and printmaker Smt. Lalitha Lajmi who left for heavenly abode this morning(13.02.2023). Our Deepest Condolences. RIP."

Lajmi was born to a poet father and a poly-linguist writer-mother in Kolkata on October 17 in 1932.

According to the National Gallery of Modern Art, her works "reflect the hidden tensions that exist between men and women, captured in the different roles they play. Yet, her women are not meek individuals, but assertive and individualistic, with a strong autobiographical element."

Over the decades, Lajmi has held several exhibitions at international art galleries in Paris, London and Holland. She also featured in Aamir Khan's film Taare Zameen Par, which was released in 2007. Lajmi's daughter, Kalpana Lajmi was also a well-known Indian filmmaker who had made award-winning films like Rudali and Daman. Kalpana Lajmi passed away in 2018 due to multiple illnesses. She is survived by her son Devdas.

