‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ to release directly on Netflix

The film, starring Janhvi Kapoor, is inspired by the life of first Indian woman Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War

Even as Shoojit Sircar’s Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo readies to drop on Amazon Prime Video this Friday, yet another Bollywood film will bypass the theatres to head straight to a streaming platform. Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, will be released exclusively as a Netflix Film in 190 countries. The date of release is awaited.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, the film is inspired by the life of first Indian woman Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. It is directed by Sharan Sharma and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

“We are focused on bringing the finest and most entertaining films to our members in India and around the world. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a story of pure courage and determination and we can’t wait to premiere it on Netflix. Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and the entire cast and crew have come together to make this incredibly inspiring, must see film that will move and entertain everyone,” said Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix.

“Gunjan Saxena is a defining film based on a true story about a woman who showed unparalleled courage, and inspiration to many in the coming years. We are excited to partner with Netflix and share this fearless story about following your heart and your dreams with millions around the world,” said Karan Johar.

“Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is a film we’re immensely proud of. It’s a film that inspires each one of us to push our own boundaries, step out of our comfort zones, and dare. We are excited that this inspiring story has found a home at Netflix, and I'm sure, it will touch millions of hearts across the world,” said Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios.