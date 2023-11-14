HamberMenu
Guneet Monga, Vikas Khanna collaborate for Oscar-qualified animated short film 'American Sikh'

Vishavjit Singh is best known for his Captain America persona, which features a Sikh man with a turban and beard fighting racism, intolerance, and stereotypes of what an American should look like

November 14, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

ANI
A still from ‘American Sikh’

A still from ‘American Sikh’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ace Producers Guneet Monga and Vikas Khanna are all set to come up with an Oscar-qualified animated short film American Sikh. The amazing true story of Vishavjit Singh, a Sikh man who was born in America and wears a turban, who, after a lifetime of violence, self-doubt, and bigotry, eventually finds acceptance in a superhero costume.

Vishavjit Singh is best known for his Captain America persona, which features a Sikh man with a turban and beard fighting racism, intolerance, and stereotypes of what an American should look like. However, Singh, the only member of his family born in the United States, did not always feel able to embrace his identity in this way.

American Sikh was created in partnership with Vishavjit Singh as the director/producer and Los Angeles-based director Ryan Westra with the goal of challenging stereotypes of what it means to be an American (and a superhero) and bringing more varied representation and perspectives into the culture.

It was animated by Studio Showoff, a Melbourne-based production house founded by Ivan Dixon and Sean Zwan that has produced work for Childish Gambino, HBO, and Cartoon Network. This film won four top film awards including Best Short Animation at the Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Alabama, Best Animation at the San Diego International Film Festival, Grand Jury Award for Best Short Documentary at Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle, and the Audience Choice Award at Tasveer Film Festival.

American Sikh also received a special mention at the Chicago International Film Festival in Best Short Documentary and an Honorable Mention at the Tallgrass Film Festival in Documentary Short Film.

