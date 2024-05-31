‘Gunaah’ trailer: Surbhi Jyoti, Gashmeer Mahajani and Zayn Ibad Khan weave a tale of vengeance

The trailer of the upcoming Hindi series Gunaah , starring Surbhi Jyoti, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Zayn Ibad Khan, was released by Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. Directed by Anil Senior, the series premieres on June 3.

The trailer shows glimpses from the story of Abhimanyu (Zayn Ibad Khan), who suffers an unimaginable betrayal from Surbhi’s character, Tara. Vowing to exact revenge, Abhimanyu undergoes a face transplant (new version played by Gashmeer) and tracks down Surbhi. “Fueled by his desire for vengeance, Abhimanyu, a seasoned gambler, is out there to blur the lines between right & wrong, friends and enemies, mercy & retribution,” reads the plot description.

Gashmeer Mahajani, on his experience working in the show said, “Playing Abhimanyu has been a transformative experience. The character’s depth and the intense narrative make this a compelling story, and it was a great pleasure working with the entire cast and crew of Gunaah. I have had the best time on this project with Surbhi Jyoti; she is an amazing actor and an even better co-star and friend.”

Surbhi Jyoti added, “The show’s fast-paced nature and intricate plotlines will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tara’s journey is as intense and gripping as Abhimanyu’s, and I’m thrilled to bring her to life. Working on Gunaah has been incredibly rewarding, and I’ve had the most fun working with Gashmeer and Zayn. They’re both brilliant in the series, and we are all excited to bring to our fans this journey of love, challenges, conflicts, and betrayal.”

Zayn Ibad Khan also expressed his excitement. “Working on Gunaah was the best decision I ever made. From the moment I heard the story, I was excited to play Shiva. He is driven by the love for his friends and family. There are some very intense sequences which took an emotional toll, but it was also an invaluable experience as an actor. I’ve enjoyed unraveling every bit of Shiva and his personality,” he said.

