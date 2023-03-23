‘Gumraah’ trailer out: One murder, two Aditya Roy Kapurs

March 23, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST

The trailer for Gumraah starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur is out.

The upcoming Hindi-language film is a murder mystery/action drama directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar.

It is a remake of the 2019 Tamil crime thriller, Thadam.

In Gumraah, Roy Kapur essays a double role, as the identical suspects of a murder investigation.

A female officer, played by Mrunal, is assigned to catch the killer behind the ‘well-planned murder.’ But who could it be - buff, office-going Aditya or ripped, cigarette-smoking Aditya?

Between lines like “I’m a human being, not a detergent,” a twisty, action-heavy mystery thriller unfolds, as the team of cops strain to charge the right Aditya. The trailer ends with the lookalikes coming eyeball to eyeball in the police station.

The film also stars Ronit Roy as Mrunal’s gruff reporting officer. Roy has previously played cops in films like Shootout At Wadala (2013) and Ugly (2013).

Gumraah is releasing in cinemas on April 7.