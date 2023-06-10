ADVERTISEMENT

Gulshan Devaiah begins shooting for 'Ulajh'

June 10, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, ‘Ulajh’ follows a young IFS officer who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy

PTI

Gulshan Devaiah

Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Saturday said he has started filming for his upcoming movie Ulajh.

ALSO READ
Janhvi Kapoor to play imperilled IFS officer in thriller ‘Ulajh’

Directed by National Award-winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film is billed as a patriotic thriller and stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

"#ulajh #firstdayoffilming Wish me luck," Devaiah, 45, tweeted.

Set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer (Kapoor), belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
‘Dahaad’ series review: Sonakshi Sinha leads a sensitive procedural

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh also features Darlings actor Roshan Mathew in a pivotal role.

The script of Ulajh is penned by Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogues by Atika Chohan.

Actors Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi round out the cast.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US