HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gulshan Devaiah begins shooting for 'Ulajh'

Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, ‘Ulajh’ follows a young IFS officer who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy

June 10, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

PTI
Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan Devaiah

Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Saturday said he has started filming for his upcoming movie Ulajh.

ALSO READ
Janhvi Kapoor to play imperilled IFS officer in thriller ‘Ulajh’

Directed by National Award-winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film is billed as a patriotic thriller and stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

"#ulajh #firstdayoffilming Wish me luck," Devaiah, 45, tweeted.

Set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer (Kapoor), belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

ALSO READ
‘Dahaad’ series review: Sonakshi Sinha leads a sensitive procedural

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh also features Darlings actor Roshan Mathew in a pivotal role.

The script of Ulajh is penned by Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogues by Atika Chohan.

Actors Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi round out the cast.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.