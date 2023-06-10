Gulshan Devaiah begins shooting for 'Ulajh'

June 10, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Actor Gulshan Devaiah on Saturday said he has started filming for his upcoming movie Ulajh.

Directed by National Award-winner Sudhanshu Saria, the film is billed as a patriotic thriller and stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

"#ulajh #firstdayoffilming Wish me luck," Devaiah, 45, tweeted.

Set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer (Kapoor), belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh also features Darlings actor Roshan Mathew in a pivotal role.

The script of Ulajh is penned by Saria and Parveez Shaikh, with dialogues by Atika Chohan.

Actors Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi round out the cast.